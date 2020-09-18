Azawi releases splendid and cheerful ‘Low Fit’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Swangz Avenue’s multi-talented singer Priscilla Zawedde alias Azawi has officially released splendid and cheerful visuals of her “Lo Fit” track off her EP she dropped at the beginning of the year.

The visuals start off with Azawi and her lover cruising along a high way while enjoying life and romance.

On arrival to their final destination, the pair join a couple of their close friends to have a light moment, chill and toast to life the whole day.

Midway the video, Azawi sparks off a fight between her boyfriend and a certain other guy who is knocked out by her lover and the two speed off leaving the guy nursing broken jaws.

Watch the video below which was shot by Aaronaire and rate it.

