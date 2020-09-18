Bryan White Foundation license reportedly canceled by National Bureau For NGOs

Information reaching our news desk reveals that ailing city socialite Brian Kirumira, aka Bryan White, is that his Bryan White Foundation license has been suspended.

The development of cancelling out the Bryan White Foundation (BWF) license follows the owner’s recent sexual abuse allegations that he is involved in.

According to a tweet on Spark TV, Bryan White Foundation permit and registration were put on a hold on accusations of the owner sexually assaulting young women who used to work at the organization.

The National Bureau for NGOs has canceled the permit and the registration of Brian White Foundation, an NGO whose founder has in the past been criticized for sexually abusing young women who worked at the organization.

UPDATE: The National Bureau for NGOs has cancelled the permit and the registration of Brian White Foundation, an NGO whose founder has in the past been criticized for sexually abusing young women who worked at the organization.

A few months back, a number of girls came out and accused Bryan White of sexually assaulting them and matters were fronted before the parliament.

Apparently, the city socialite is reported to be ailing from a strange abdominal disease that even brought about the flying of his blood samples to South Africa and the United Kingdom.

