It is now a public secret that singer Cindy Sanyu, in a few month’s time to come, will be welcoming a new bundle of joy in her kingdom.

The long-standing rumors were confirmed on Thursday night when she shared a video on her socials happily crushing raw mangoes like a machine.

Just me No side effects Eating raw mangoes. Cindy Sanyu

The news about Cindy’s pregnancy was first revealed by this website over four months ago during the Club Beatz At Home concert when she was spotted with a baby bump on her stomach.

The songstress has on several occasions trashed the rumors but that can only go for long. Maybe she is starting to reveal bit by bit. We send her congratulations in advance!

