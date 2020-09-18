Gossip

Cindy confirms pregnancy, records self happily chewing raw mangoes

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

It is now a public secret that singer Cindy Sanyu, in a few month’s time to come, will be welcoming a new bundle of joy in her kingdom.

The long-standing rumors were confirmed on Thursday night when she shared a video on her socials happily crushing raw mangoes like a machine.

Just me No side effects Eating raw mangoes.

Cindy Sanyu
View this post on Instagram

Just me No side effects Eating raw mangoes

A post shared by Cindy Sanyu (@cindysanyu) on

The news about Cindy’s pregnancy was first revealed by this website over four months ago during the Club Beatz At Home concert when she was spotted with a baby bump on her stomach.

The songstress has on several occasions trashed the rumors but that can only go for long. Maybe she is starting to reveal bit by bit. We send her congratulations in advance!

Read Also: Cindy Sanyu’s ‘baby bump’ surprises Club Beatz At Home viewers

You May Also Like

Producer Cmert Keyz demands Fameica and Jazmine ‘Binji’ audio payment

I’II always celebrate MC Kats forever, he made me what I am – Shammy K

Kenzo not bothered by Diamond Platnumz in AFRIMMA 2020 nominations