First winner in ‘Take on the Pearl of Africa’ campaign flagged off by UTB

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) flagged off Dominic Tugume who emerged out the first lucky winner in the “Take on the Pearl of Africa” digital led domestic tourism campaign to Mbale, Eastern Uganda.

Launched a week ago, the “Take on the Pearl of Africa” domestic tourism campaign witnessed Dominic emerge as first winner on Tuesday. He will be exploring Uganda’s beauty in the Eastern part of the Country throughout this weekend starting Friday till Sunday.

Excited Tugume won his maiden trip after observing all protocol directed to be followed as a rare photo of Sipi Falls -the first tourist attraction was posted on Uganda Tourism Board Social Media platforms following last week’s earlier stated terms and conditions participants were entitled to follow for a chance to win a trip to the Country’s prized tourism sites and attractions while they leverage on the opportunity presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This week’s first solo winner will traverse tourism sites and attractions in Eastern Uganda as these will include Sipi Falls in Kapchorwa and those surrounding Mbale City in the company of Ugandan Celebrities including city Comedian Alex Muhangi of Comedy Store Uganda and Radio Personality and Actress Cleopatra Koheirwe and Model, Natasha Sinayobye.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony, UTB Marketing Manager – Claire Mugabi noted that the campaign is aimed at reviving Uganda’s tourism sector through promotion of domestic tourism so as to encourage many Ugandans to visit the country’s prized tourism sites and attractions that are situated in the different parts of the country.

“I am immensely dominated by excitement being the first winner for UTB’s Digital led domestic tourism campaign. I am really ready to take on the pearl and being a resident of Kampala who had no chance to travel for adventures given the costs and the Covid- 19 situation that confined us in Kampala alone, here comes the opportunity I have always wanted to travel upcountry for a memory lane excursion,” said Dominic Tugume.

However, all participants opting to take part in the domestic tourism campaign are urged to keenly follow the dynamics of the challenge for a chance to win part of the 8 trips across Uganda as 2 lucky winners will be selected every Tuesday of the week for travel between Friday to Sunday starting this September till November.

How to take part in the campaign:

Post the contest photo on Visit Uganda social media pages every Friday. Get people to respond with name of the place and the reasons why they want to go to that place, for a chance to win the trip. People get their friends and family to come and like their comments. Correct comment with highest likes by Tuesday of the following week is selected the week’s winner.

