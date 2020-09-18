I’II always celebrate MC Kats forever, he made me what I am – Shammy K

Shammy Kalule Nalukenge a.k.a Shammy K is full of praise for media personality and talent manager Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats for supporting her music career to great heights even though they fell out.

The upcoming singer showered praise upon MC Kats while appreciating the love and support the celebrated NBS TV After 5 presenter showed her during the good days when they were still working as a team.

The singer explained that she wouldn’t have been where she is right now if it wasn’t for MC Kats’ relentless efforts to push her brand and music to greater heights.

Shammy K added that she only quit Kats Music group because of her brother’s influence but it wasn’t her choice since Sidesoft had fallen out with him.

My brother Sidesoft introduced me to MC Kats. He then told me that I was to work with him and I got excited. After a short time, they fell out and I had to stay on my brother’s side. Actually, I didn’t quit Kats Music out of my choice. MC Kats elevated me from a low level to a higher one. He did all the work that got me where I am now. He did a very great job in promoting my music. So he put my status at a very high level and for that matter, I will always appreciate him. And lastly, I will always celebrate him. Shammy K

Shammy K went ahead and apologized to Grenade following a misunderstanding that was sparked off by the misguided words which she made against him in a past interview.

