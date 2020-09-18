Backyard records producer, Cmert Keyz has put artists Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine on the spot for defaulting to clear payment for their brand new collaboration song titled “Binji”.

According to a phone call interview that was conducted between Spark TV and the producer, he was heard asserting how he demands the pair about Shs 700,000 for audio production.

I demand Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine my money for audio production of their new collaboration song “Binji”. The actual amount I demand both artists is between Shs 700,000 and 800,000. Cmert Keys

He further explained he gave the artists the song before clearing his payments because they had promised to pay soon, but the promised duration elapsed long ago.

Cmert Keyz added that this wasn’t the first time he was working for Fik Fameica, but also recalled that when he recorded his collabo “Gwe Abisobola” with Byax, his payments delayed and wasn’t cleared all as they had agreed.

