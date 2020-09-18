Youngster rapper Zack Mukisa a.k.a Zagazillions has dropped yet another single of 2020 dubbed “No Dramas”. It is already a year since he re-branded.

Zagazillions’ new single is a love song on which he relays his flawless rap skills as he expresses how he doesn’t love drama in his love life as the video vixen makes great presence in the visuals.

He goes on and freely pours out his heart to the his lover noting how she turns him “upside down” while complimenting her on how she is classic.

The audio was produced by Jay Pizzle whereas the video was directed by Director Pest of Grate Make Films. Take a gaze at the visuals below:

