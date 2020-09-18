Music

Zagazillions drops impressive ‘No Dramas’ visuals | VIDEO

Solomon Mwesigwa
ago

Youngster rapper Zack Mukisa a.k.a Zagazillions has dropped yet another single of 2020 dubbed “No Dramas”. It is already a year since he re-branded.

Zagazillions’ new single is a love song on which he relays his flawless rap skills as he expresses how he doesn’t love drama in his love life as the video vixen makes great presence in the visuals.

He goes on and freely pours out his heart to the his lover noting how she turns him “upside down” while complimenting her on how she is classic.

The audio was produced by Jay Pizzle whereas the video was directed by Director Pest of Grate Make Films. Take a gaze at the visuals below:

Read Also: Yung Zee ‘Allowed’ to return as Zagazillion | VIDEO ALERT

You May Also Like

Azawi releases splendid and cheerful ‘Low Fit’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

I gave Zambia’s Roberto a huge boast in the music industry – Allan Toniks

Allan Toniks and Danra drop amazing ‘Gundeze’ visuals | VIDEO