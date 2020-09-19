Chameleone cautions Bobi on who handles ‘NUP’ flag for the mayor race

Leone Island Music Empire boss Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has solidified his quest for the Kampala Lord Mayorship seat as he warned Bobi Wine to handle the people close to him with much integrity.

Jose Chameleone intensified his quest when he vowed that he will not back down after being vetted with veteran politician Latif Ssebagala on who should be the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for the Kampala Lord Mayorship race come 2021.

According to a video clip cited by this website, Chameleone is clearly seen disclosing that he can’t let a grown-up man whom he voted while he was still young make him be sidelined from a position he has been planning to contest for the last two years.

He went ahead and vowed that no one will let him lose his focus from contesting for the top seat in Kampala.

