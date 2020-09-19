Giovanni Kiyingi drops a bomb in ‘Nkulinze’ | AUDIO ALERT

Singer Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi has yet again blessed folk music lovers and fans with a brand new sweet melody dubbed “Nkulinze”.

Nkulinze is a local Luganda word that is loosely translated as “I’m Waiting”. The brand new single from the multi-talented United States of America-based instrumentalist is a touching love song.

Listening to the lovely awesome jam, Kiyingi opens up his heart to his crush expressing how he truly loves her despite declining to accept all the gifts he always gives her in good faith.

The amazing love song that was produced by Yesse Oman Rafiki is definitely one to look out for and dedicate it to your loved ones. Listen to the beautiful track below.

