Veteran TV presenter Miles Rwamiti was treated to a great evening on Friday night as he officially bid farewell to fellow media personalities at Nation Media Group to pursue his political career.

The former NTV / Spark TV Koona presenter quit the station after eight years of service and the show was handed to Mosh Ssendi alias Mr. Mosh.

Miles Rwamiti waved goodbye to Nation Media staff after two weeks since he publicly confirmed that he will be contesting for the Hoima East Parliamentary seat come to the 2021 general elections.

During his signing out of Nation Media, Miles Rwamiti was celebrated for his good work and service that he always delivered on time. A cake was cut as his workmates joined him to enjoy the feast.

Miles Rwamiti quits #Koona to focus on his political career. The TV personality who has been doing the show for 8 years has decided to make a new step and he will be contesting for the Hoima East MP seat. NTV

However, we are not sure how long Mr. Mosh will continue hosting the show since he is also vying for the post of Lord Councilor Makindye III under National Unity Platform (NUP).

Tonight is different, we shall be enjoying Miles Rwamiti's last presentation on #Koona as we celebrate his next step in life. Stay tuned for more fun and music pic.twitter.com/r96Nkm9si4 — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) September 18, 2020

How our team enjoyed the last show with Miles Rwamiti



All photos were taken by @Photos_By_Drama pic.twitter.com/8GyglHptSW — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) September 18, 2020

