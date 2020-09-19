Ziza Bafana promises to carry out charity and fight bedbugs in prisons

Kasendwa Richard, popularly known by stage name Ziza Bafana, has promised to carry out charity works and fight bedbugs in prisons a day after he was set free.

The Magic Town Limited Entertainment boss made the promise after he was severely feasted on by bedbugs during his arrest at Kalisizo Police station.

The “Tuli Majje” dancehall sensational singer spoke out about carrying charity in prison following the unpleasant experience he encountered while behind bars for violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

According to Ziza Bafana, for the few days he was in prisons with his crew managed to clean cells and killed several of bedbugs and also emphasized cleanliness among fellow inmates.

When we were freed from prison, we ensured that we left jail clean and killed the bedbugs. In fact, we also promised to return to that prison to conduct charity work to clear every dirt in the prison. Our main aim to see that whoever gets jailed to return while thinking positively. Ziza Bafana

