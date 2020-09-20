I broke down after recording my collaboration with Allan Toniks – Danra

Earlier this week, former Savaam Entertainment singer Nasuna Dauphine Flavia alias Danra premiered her brand new video dubbed “Gundeze” featuring Allan Toniks.

During the video premiere that was held at Atmosphere Longue, Danra shared the journey and struggles in her music career. She opened up on what forced her to ditch Savaam Entertainment.

What mostly caught our attention is her confessed about how she immediately broke down after recording their collaboration. She revealed that it was out of too much excitement.

When we were going to record our collaboration, I felt like hugging Allan Toniks but I got scared, after working on the project, l shed tears. Danra

The youthful singer went on to reveal that before Toniks hit the recording booth to drop his verse on the song, she felt like hugging him but chickened out.

When Danra was asked about her relationship with her former crew singer Da Agent, she revealed that there is no bad blood between them but they don’t talk anymore and only view each other’s WhatsApp statuses.

