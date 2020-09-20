Despite the dynamism of the Ugandan music industry, Jamaican singer Dilly Chris wants to explore the potentials and market in East African country. He plans to do that with Herbertskillz’s help.

Having recently worked with Ugandan Music producer Herbertskillz on the song Get Gal Easy with Koffee and her producer Izy Beats off the Sauce Boss Riddim, Dilly Chris is now ready to take on the Ugandan market.

Born in Maryland St. Andrew, Jamaica as Chris Smith, Dilly attended Edith High School and earned his influence in music from his aunt and uncle who boasted of the ability to set the dancehall ablaze.

Fascinated by these accounts of glory, he began dreaming of his own career in music and – already having the gift of an engaging voice – set out on the journey of his career in music.

Dilly has always believed that his music will make it across the world. To facilitate his dream, he started working with different top musicians and producers from allover the world.

Dilly Chris’ latest song titled “Money Up” is a great depiction of his journey as an international, crossover artist. He now boasts close to half a million views on YouTube.

Dilly Chris is in studio currently working on his forthcoming album titled ‘Journey’. It is scheduled to be released early February 2021 by The Up Top Music Group record label.

Watch ‘Money Up’ Music Video Below:

