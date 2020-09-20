Sheilah Gashumba narrowly survives losing her phone in traffic jam

Former NTV presenter Sheilah Carol Gashumba has shared her account on how she narrowly survived losing her phone to thugs while stuck in traffic jam.

Through a tweet on her account, the city socialite disclosed that a thug tried to grab her phone through the car window and he almost made off with it. He, however, failed because it was tightly inserted in the charger.

Omg! I can’t believe this! Some guy wanted to grab my phone through my car window! Thank God it was plugged in a charger! Wtf!! So that’s how phones get stolen in traffic! Gashumba

Sheilah learnt her lesson of always making sure that whenever she is in jam, she has to keep her car window screens raised high to avoid such cases.

Having survived the scare, she made an alarm to the Head of State to employ his grandchildren so that such habits come to an end.

Museveni, please employ your grandchildren! They want to steal our phones. Sheilah Gashumba added

