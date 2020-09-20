Without penalties, Man U are as bad as Wigan – Ykee Benda

Manchester United FC are as bad as EFL Championship side Wigan FC without penalties according to Ugandan singer Ykee Benda, real name Wycliff Tugume.

Each time Manchester United or Arsenal lose a game, you expect countless trolls to spread across social media. The story is not any different this weekend after Man U lost to Crystal Palace.

In their very first match of the 2020-2021 Premier League season, Manchester United kicked off with a loss at home to Crystal Palace.

Wilfried Zaha’s two second half goals added salt to the wound after Andros Townsend’s 7th minute opener to seal the match in which Man U debutant Donny van de Beek scored the Red Devil’s consolation goal.

As you would expect, several local fans had their eyes wide open to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would perform and the day went in the critics’ favor including Ykee Benda.

It is no secret that Ykee is a Arsenal FC die-hard and he used the opportunity to troll their rivals with a Tweet in which he questioned Solskjaer’s ability to steer Man U forward.

The singer also taunted Man U fans as he plainly stated that their side is “as bad as Wigan” and that they have no identity because Ole, who got Cardiff relegated, “isn’t a football guy”.

Over to you Man U fans!

