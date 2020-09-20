Ykee Benda pledges allegiance to Chameleone in 2021 Lord Mayor race

Uganda Musicians Association president, also singer and Mpaka Records CEO, Wycliff Benda a.k.a Ykee Benda has made it clear that he will be voting for Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone in the 2021 Lord Mayor elections.

Despite advising the NUP against selecting Latif Ssebagala as their flag bearer in the 2021 Lord Mayor race, Chameleone missed out on contesting on the Bobi Wine’s party’s card as Ssebagala was picked.

That means Chameleone is now bound to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate in the 2021 general elections and he is to face competition from the incumbent Erias Lukwago.

Several artistes have already pledged their support for the incumbent including King Saha and Gravity Omutujju who said that they need reassurance of Chameleone’s capability to run the capital city.

Ykee Benda disagrees with Saha and Gravity as he believes that Uganda needs a different type of leaders. The singer revealed this thrugh his Twitter account on Sunday morning.

I AM VOTING FOR JOSEPH MAYANJA FOR MAYOR OF MY CITY! I hope you also know we need a different type of leaders. Ykee Benda

