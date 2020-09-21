Ang3lina backs the Miami Heat for the NBA title glory over LA Lakers

Discussing sports and especially the NBA, the majority of the sports lovers and fans are of the objective that the LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers (LA Lakers) are the favorites to clinch this season’s championship.

Singer Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina believes otherwise despite the LA Lakers boast of a 2 – 0 cushion over the Denver Nuggets thanks to Anthony Davis’ 3-pointer at the buzzer that lifted them to a 105-103 victory in the Western Conference finals on Sunday in Game 2.

With the Miami Heat also leading the Eastern Conference finals series with a 2-1, the “Drum Drum” singer who is an ardent Miami Heat supporter, contends her side is well on course to lift the NBA championship despite having to win two more games to reach the NBA finals.

Ang3lina opened up about her love for the Miami Heat through a Q and A on her Twitter account.

Everyone sayin lakers but I think Miami Heat could win it Ang3lina

