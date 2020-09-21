Nine months ago, NBS TV UnCut presenter Annet Nambooze alias Anna Talia Oze dropped hints about contesting for the Female Youth Member of Parliament for Central Uganda in the 2021 general elections.

Down the road, she seems to have shifted her goalposts as at the moment she has set her sight to run for a post in the division of Rubaga.

The update comes through after she shared a piece of artwork on her socials with the wordings that stated “the only impossible journey is the one you never begin”.

She, however, left many of her followers and fans hanging in balance with no clear position that she intends to contest for stated but that information should be availed soon with the required details about her campaign plans.

In mid-August, she was seen carrying out consultants among boda-boda riders and other residents in Rubaga. We wish her all the best in her political career.

The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. Posted by Anna Talia Oze on Sunday, September 20, 2020

