In the wee hours of Sunday morning, breaking news spread across the nation revealing how fire had gutted the iconic Ivory Tower building at Uganda’s oldest education institute Makerere University.

The overnight fire outbreak left the distinctive white and blue walls blackened with shuttered windows and reports that the finance department and critical records offices were damaged in the process.

In the first report concerning the fire basing on police findings, it was reported that the fire was believed to have started from the roof and spread to the other floors.

Out of the blue, a second fire broke out on Sunday night at the same historical building and it forced Gagamel CEO Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool to give his opinion about the fire outbreak at the university.

In his submission on his Facebook page, the Wire Wire singer questioned whether there was a kitchen at the top of the building, or if it was just because of an electrical failure.

First Makerere fire would have kind of supported the intended project though it was obvious to people with common sense based on the materials used to build the block, the affected part of the block, its height, speed of spread of the fire, police response, and other factors. By the way, is there a kitchen on the top flow to cause the fire? or electrical failure malfunction caused the fire, hhhh naaa, now a second floor below catches fire after the visit of the first lady, well the plot is lost now, and its unfortunate obvious foul play. But anyway burning buildings wouldn’t make supporters of NRM change their minds in case that was the point. Lots of politics in play now and we stand to watch. Bebe Cool

