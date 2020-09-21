In the visuals of his new song dubbed “Yogera Bulungi”, Eddy Kenzo expresses his lyrics urging people to stay humble and to always control their anger.

Past months have not been the best for Big Talent chief Eddy Kenzo as he faces huge opposition and criticism from Bobi Wine’s fans following the comments he made against the 2021 presidential hopeful in August.

In his new song, Kenzo preaches to the listener to always think twice before acting, to control anger and to remain humble despite your achievements in life.

It is a slow tempo song in which the singer emphasizes some strong points which he seems to have learnt in his daily real life experiences.

The song was produced by Eli Arkhis and the visuals were shot in a warehouse setting as directed by Jah Live. Take a gaze below:

