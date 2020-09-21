Feffe Bussi’s sister bedridden for kidney failure, needs transplant

During service at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s church in Nansana on Sunday, rapper Feffe Bussi almost broke down as he narrated how her sister is ailing from kidney failure and needs a transplant.

The past few months have seen Nansana-based Worship House Church leader Pastor Willison Bugembe host different celebrities during his Sunday services.

The past week, he hosted Jose Chameleone who made news headlines when he broke down while sharing his prophecy thanking God for the gift of life in reference to when he fell off a building and broke his legs.

Yesterday he hosted rapper Frank Mukiza a.k.a Feffe Bussi who almost shed tears of joy while thanking God for what He has done for him and his family looking back where he came from.

While sharing, Feffe Bussi opened up about her ailing elder sister who suffers from kidney failure. He revealed that her kidney is damaged and requires a transplant but he is hopeful that she will get one soon.

My elder sister is currently bedridden and it is now about 4 to 5 months since she was admitted at Kirudu hospital. She is suffering from kidney failure which is both damaged. At the moment she is home waiting for an operation as she needs a transplant and the story is long. However, I am glad that when I came here, I talked to her on phone and she was happy because initially she was scared of doing the dialysis thing of operating her to insert in something like metal as she wanted to be let free and laid to rest without carrying out the painful operation. Good enough, she finally accepted and she is getting stable and we are strongly praying that the transplant will also get done. Feffe Bussi

Feffe Bussi went on to reveal that he got his breakthrough in the entertainment industry when he dropped his famous hit single dubbed “Yes, No”.

