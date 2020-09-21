Popular Nigerian music star David Adedeji Adeleke a.k.a Davido has revealed how much he misses Kampala, a place he has performed at more than once.

The last time Davido was in Kampala, he appeared very late on stage on the morning of 1st January 2019 at a show where he had to usher Ugandans through 2018 and into the new year at Pearl of Africa Hotel.

His delay was, however, forgiven by the revelers as soon as he stepped on stage because he always comes with the vibes and his performance must have left many of the party animals impressed and ready for 2019.

That was not the first time he was performing in Uganda. The FEM singer performed in the East African country at Freedom City in 2014 and also recorded a song with Pallaso in 2015. You could easily say that this is his second home.

Well, the singer agrees to that too. In a tweet he shared on Sunday, Davido revealed that he misses Kampala. He was reacting to a report which noted how new song is currently number 3 in iTunes Top 10 in Uganda songs.

With the airport opened following President Museveni’s address on Sunday night, the singer can use the opportunity to fly in and enjoy the +256 and its vast beauty.

