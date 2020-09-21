Kalifah Aganaga refocuses on music career after failed NUP quest

Kalifah Aganaga has decided to reinvest his time, efforts and money into music following his failure to convince the National Unity Platform political party to give him a party card.

Aganaga announced his ambitions to stand for the Lubaga South MP at the start 2020. He showed off his academic documents in a bid to erase any doubts of his ability if he is ever voted into parliament.

Everything seemed to be going smooth until towards the end of last week when his idol Jose Chameleone was denied the chance to contest for Kampala Mayor on the Bobi Wine-led NUP party card.

Kalifah ran to his social media pages to express his disappointment in the NUP. He also revealed that he was also denied the chance to own the party’s card as a member.

Kalifah also revealed that he will continue backing Chameleone to achieve his political goals. The Bad Character CEO, however, left hints indicating that he is now set to focus on music having failed politically.

Card oba egaanye Music teyetaaga Card lets roll. Kalifah Aganaga | Facebook

Last week, a new record label Vimba Entertainment announced Kalifah Aganaga as their first signing and assured how he has been recording new music which will soon be released.

