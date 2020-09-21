Last Friday (18th September), MultiChoice had a media showcase where they unveiled the ‘10,000 Stories’ promo which highlights the journey of MultiChoice telling African stories for over 20 years.

Africa’s most loved storyteller Multichoice is committed to continuing the journey of storytelling for years to come. At the heart of this commitment is the desire to tell stories that resonate with Africans throughout the continent, stories that echo shared sentiments of triumph, success and growth, stories that share ideals, beliefs, embrace change and encourage diversity. It is through these stories that we can come together as one.

This promise to showcase the best of African storytelling is perfectly captured in the “10,000 Stories” promo which was launched as part of the recent Multichoice Media Showcase.

This creative masterpiece was the brainchild of poet and writer Lebohang Mashango. It explores themes around diversity, innovation, local content, international content, sports and a general love for stories. Brought to life by Mashango and other talented African poets, it is an ode to all who have been part of the journey, celebrating the legacy of the MultiChoice and the more than 10,000 stories which have been told over the years.

“I drew inspiration from Maya Angelo and the grand idea explored in most African philosophy. The idea that one individual is amplified when standing as a collective ‘I come as one but, I stand as 10 000’, the core of the poem is around collectivism and collaboration, something storytelling does so well. Stories are a way of preserving memories and making history and Multichoice through its existence has made history, changing the ritual around coming together. The modes of viewing content may change with technological advancement, however, the essence of storytelling as preserving history does not change,” Lebohang Mashango.

Multichoice has been telling African stories for over 20 years, reaching far and wide across the continent. Its DStv and GOtv platforms have continued to grow over the years, launching numerous local channels with more planned as the group increases its local content investment.

“MultiChoice Uganda has taken significant strides in providing phenomenal content to our customers over the years. First with the launch of DStv as our flagship brand right to the introduction of GOtv to provide a more affordable family entertainment offering for the mass market, and delivering a variety of content at the right pricing point, revolutionizing terrestrial viewing in Africa and an indication of our continued investment in innovation for better customer experience,” says Vincent Erone, Ag. MD, MultiChoice Uganda.

MultiChoice is determined to continue showcasing unforgettable stories that cater to a diverse audience. At the heart of MultiChoice’s reason for existence is to provide customers with variety and choice, it is with this in mind that the company is focused on enhancing its innovation, value and local entertainment offering.

Over the past few years, MultiChoice has become the country’s most-loved storyteller by making extensive investments in the development of original programming.

In October 2018, in a move to provide Ugandans with locally-developed content, Multichoice launched Pearl Magic, a purely Ugandan channel that features dramas, soap operas, movies, series and music in a language, setting and storyline that Ugandans best understand and are familiar with.

About the writer and poet:

From South Africa

Lebohang Masango is a PhD candidate and holds a Master of Arts degree in Social Anthropology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. She is a writer and a poet. She has co-authored Mpumi and Jabu’s Magical Day (David Philip, 2020) with Professor Claudine Storbeck, the Director for the Centre for Deaf Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand. She is the award-winning author of children’s book, Mpumi’s Magic Beads (David Philip, 2018), which is available in all 11 of South Africa’s official languages. The book has been awarded the 2019 South African Literary Award for Children’s Literature and the Exclusive Books IBBY SA Award for Best Writer. She has also written The Great Cake Contest as part of the voluntary literacy initiative Book Dash in 2018 and co-authored O Šomile, Kolobe Ya Ditšhila for a child protection NGO in 2020.

From Nigeria

Chika Jones is a Nigerian performance poet and theatre critic. In 2013, he won a National poetry slam ‘War of Words’ and has been on some of the biggest stages ever since. In 2014, he was a guest performer for the Wole Soyinka at 80 cultural exchange, and in that same year, he was selected to attend the Caine Prize Short Story workshop for the Port Harcourt Book festival. Between 2015 and 2019 he has performed poetry at the Lagos Book and Arts Festival, Lagos International Poetry Festival, Ake Arts and Book Festival, and he was selected to attend the 2016 class of the Farafina creative writing workshop. In 2017, he performed as part of the poetry production ‘Finding Home’ which toured Berlin, Germany, and Lagos, Nigeria. In 2018, he performed his debut one-man play at the Lagos Theatre Festival. He recently finished a poetry chapbook about the Nigerian civil war titled Gifts of Salt, expected to be published in 2021

From Kenya:

Mumbi Macharia is a performing spoken word poet, writer, blogger, content creator and event curator from Nairobi, Kenya. She began spoken word poetry in 2016, having competed in the Kenya edition of Slam Africa, and thereafter becoming a luminary in the spoken word scene, and has been a featured act at events such as Kwani? Open Mic, and Poetry After Lunch in Nairobi. Outside Kenya, she has been featured at poetry events in Kampala, Uganda and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Her poetry spans a wide range of topics, from love, collective African pride, mental health, spirituality, and the inevitability of heartbreak. Mumbi defines herself as the personification of poetry. It is how she expresses God.

