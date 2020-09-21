Gossip | Lifestyle | Photography

Rema hides baby bump, shows off hubby’s fresh haircut in new photos

Josh Ruby
ago

In their new photos, Mrs. Rema Namakula Ssebunya and her husband Mr. Hamza Ssebunya continue to show the depth of their bond and happiness in marriage as the latter shows off a new haircut.

Each time Rema Namakula takes long without sharing photos on her social media platforms, those within the entertainment circles start demanding for them.

Sunday evening had most of your demands fulfilled as the songstress, who is rumored pregnant, shared new photos with her husband.

The photos do not reveal much beyond Rema’s chest and several critics note that it is intentional not to show off her baby bump. They, however, show so much of Hamza’s face and the clean shave cannot be ignored.

Take a look:

