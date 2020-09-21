Ykee Benda unhappy with guys who jam to love songs but don’t get married

Mpaka Records CEO Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda has expressed his irritation with people, most especially the male gender, who groove to his love songs but don’t get married.

The “Superman” hit singer slammed such people while performing on Bukedde TV on Saturday night.

We have composed and sang many love songs for you but guys you don’t want to get married. Now, why do we sing all these songs? We sing for you so that you sweet-talk girls and marry them but instead you only stop at grooving to them. Please get married! Ykee Benda

Ykee was however tipped by VJ Junior that his songs have acted as a great catalyst in promoting promiscuity among lovers.

Also the to many love songs have greatly contributed to the rapid increase of infidelity in relationships. VJ Junior

