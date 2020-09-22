Popular city hairstylist Mart Barber says that singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool and his family’s love of living an expensive and lavish lifestyle that they can’t maintain.

Mart Barber exposed the Gagamel Entertainment CEO’s unlikeable personality and hidden habits of always failing to clear his family’s hair-styling costs.

While on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Mart Barber revealed a lot of things starting with how Bebe Cool is a very ill-mannered person according to his behaviors.

Mart Barber giving Bebe a haircut

He then went ahead to disclose how the singer defaulted his payment of Shs 3 million that he worked for the past six months adding how the Wire Wire singer is “a fool who has no brains”.

Mart Barber also narrated hiw he only gained trust in Bebe Cool because of his former manager Josh used to pay him handsomely and on time.

Bebe Cool is a very ill-mannered person. He is not a good person at all according to his behaviors. When you stay with him for a long time you get to understand him and that’s why his last haircut wasn’t styled by me because you can demand for your money and get tired. He can no longer come to my salon for hairstyling basing on what he did to me during the lockdown period, we chose to part ways because I demanded my hairstyling payments until I got gave up on him. In fact, for all those scenarios that were there during the lockdown, I decided to leave him with the money. Because I told him that for all the hairstylings that have styled you, your wife and the family have not profited anything from them. I actually earned very little cash from him because if he were at the salon, I would have charged him a million shillings but he just gave me only Shs 350,000. That money can’t even purchase tea for a person and had worked on 12 people, imagine! Anyway, they love to live expensive and lavish lifestyles but they can’t afford the lifestyle that they admire, fancy, and portray in the public simply because they can’t maintain to live up to the required standard. Like a person can come to me only once for a haircut and pays like Shs 50k, and when they return, they think that they are friends with you and start claiming to be buddy’s with you and then resort to I will post you. I’ve been demanding him for the past six months and the debt had accured to Shs 3million but I found out that he lacked knowledge because my working with him wasn’t based on money oriented but he placed money first and we fell out because of not paying me. He is a fool. Mart Barber

