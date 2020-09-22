Dembe FM Koona presenter Akuguzibwe Jacob, better known by stage name DJ Jacob Omutuuze, has revealed that he deeply loves the National Unity Platform Party (NUP) but it still has lots of challenges within.

According to him, one of the challenges that are affecting the party is that it was invaded by very many ‘useful idiots’ that have brought about the several misunderstandings within the party.

He added that the ‘useful idiots’ who invaded the party have brought about disagreements among its members as they play around with the party cards something that has demoralized some of its supporters.

I love NUP so much but It has been invaded by very many ‘useful idiots’ who play childish games toasting of the party card that leads to the demoralizing of some of its members and supporters. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

DJ Jacob Omutuuze gave his opinion following the recent vetting process that was conducted at the party headquarters while choosing the party flag bearers in different positions.

He further added that he was miffed by the fact that when the vetting process was being conducted, he wasn’t given a call but he made sure that he went for the vetting.

Additionally, he stated that he wasn’t convinced by the questions that were being. He referred to them as “unnecessary”.

Posted by Bukedde on Monday, September 21, 2020

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo boosts DJ Jacob Omutuuze’s campaign with Shs 5million