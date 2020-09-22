Kalifah Aganaga believes that the National Unity Platform denied him a card to contest for a parliamentary seat come 2021 because he is not wealthy and does not own a beach like the party leader Bobi Wine.

The Bad Character also emphasized how he will only stay actively involved in politics as an ardent supporter of Jose Chameleone who also lost the chance to become Kampala Lord Mayor on the NUP card to Latif SSebagala.

While appearing in an interview on NBS UnCut show on Monday, Kalifah emphasized that for one to be dominant in Uganda’s politics, you have to be married, wealthy, with lots of businesses in Kampala.

The Kiboko singer then said that he was denied the NUP card because he does not own a beach like Bobi Wine.

“I realized that to be able to contest in Uganda’s politics, you have to own a beach like Bobi’s, a wife like Barbie, a house in Magere, businesses and plots of land in Kampala where to set up your own People Power camp,” noted Kalifah.

I understood why I was denied the card. I have never constructed a beach, I have never wedded, I have never held a concert launch, I am not wealthy. So I have decided to first go back and look for all that like Bobi then come oppose the government. Kalifah Aganaga

Kalifah was announced by new record label Vimba Entertainment as their first recruit and he seems to have given up on his political ambitions to settle back into the music career that made him.

