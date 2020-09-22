As different leaders within the NUP continue to open up on why Jose Chameleone was denied the party card, Hon. Francis Zaake has outlined lack of experience and indecisiveness as the main weaknesses for Chameleone.

Last week, the Bobi Wine-led National Unity Platform party picked Hon. Latif Ssebagala to represent the party in the forthcoming Kampala Lord Mayor elections.

That left renown Singer Jose Chameleone in space and his fans have taken it upon themselves to question the intentions behind NUP’s decision to dump their favorite artiste.

Bobi Wine and Jose Chameleone discussing

During an interview on Spark TV, Mityana Municipality constituency MP Hon. Zaake Francise revealed that it is up to the NUP vetting committee to come up with the reasons behind the decision.

Zaake also noted that Chameleone could’ve been dumped because of his indecisive nature which he has often showed to the public. Zaake also noted that Ssebagala could’ve had more qualifications and experience than the singer.

“They compared qualifications between Al Hajji Latif Ssebagala and Doctor Chameleone and one of them was lacking. Latif’s experience was bigger than Chameleone’s,” Zaake explained.

Also, they determined who would be most trusted amongst the voters and it was realized that Chameleone is sometimes Muslim, sometimes a Catholic, then a Born Again so we decided to settle for the person that sticks to his decisions. Zaake Francis

