Levixone jumps on Tugende Mu Church remix with Daddy Andre | AUDIO

Tugende Mu Church is arguably one of the biggest Ugandan songs this year and Levixone decided to jump on the remix of Daddy Andre’s masterpiece. Listen to the audio here first:

In a year where not many artistes have been able to promote their music through the normal channels including bars, music shows and the likes, Daddy Andre’s music has somehow stayed relevant because of its quality.

With COVID-19 being the hindrance for most artistes, the few whose priority has always been quality have managed to stay relevant and Tugende Mu Church must be so many people’s favorite through the lockdown.

Levixone

As expected, Levixone adds the gospel touch to the wedding song as he explains how couples should go to the church and receive blessings for their marriage.

Melody has never lacked in both Andre and Levixone’s songs and this remix is rich in that. Take a listen below:

