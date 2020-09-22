Successful, Sexy, Smart and so much more is how one would describe Zarinah Tlale a.k.a Zari Hassan a.k.a The Bosslady who turns forty years old on September 23rd 2020.

A Ugandan Singer, Socialite, Influencer, Businesswoman and most importantly a Mother – Zari Hassan will be climbing to the 40th floor of life tomorrow.

For all she has achieved, Zari has used her influence to inspire several other people through her businesses which include the Brooklyn City Colleges in South Africa and her widely followed social media platforms.

For a mother of five, Zari is physically a goddess whom several African women look up to for beauty tips and motherly advice. She has managed to stay fit and up to the task for all her children.

We can go on and on but we would really be saying what you already know about a female who has almost single-handedly succeeded in the male-dominated entertainment industry.

Ahead of her is so much more success if we are to go by the hunger for more success that she exhibits. She describes herself as a woman of “30 with 10 years experience” and as you would expect, tomorrow will be filled with so much pomp and glamour because she doesn’t know otherwise.

Join us to wish her a Happy Birthday!

