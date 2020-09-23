Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool can never work together – Omulagira Ndausi

Veteran radio Simba presenter Omulagira Ndausi who also doubles as Gagamel International official emcee has responded to Bobi Wine’s recent remarks where he stated that he will work with his nemesis Bebe Cool when elected Uganda’s president.

While speaking in an interview on Spark TV, Ndausi stated that Bobi made the statements just to please Bebe Cool’s fans but in reality, the two can’t work together.

Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool can never work together as Bobi stated in a previous interview on NBS TV about sharing. Omulangira Ndausi

He went ahead to note that it was very evident that NUP couldn’t entrust Jose Chameleone with its flag to contest for the Kampala Mayoral seat reasoning that the two hold a slight beef that they don’t show in public.

Ndausi added that Bobi and Chameleone are always on and off in terms of music.

