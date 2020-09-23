The news of Hon. Latif Ssebagala Ssengendo stepping down as the National Unity Platform party (NUP) flag-bearer for the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral race evoked fresh hope amongst Jose Chameleone’s supporters.

The fresh hope has been showcased by UMA president Ykee Benda who now believes that it is the right time for Jose Chameleone to take his “rightful seat”.

The Mpaka Records boss, who recently pledged allegiance to Chameleone in 2021, revealed this after coming across the news the Ssebagala was stepping aside to allow unity within the opposition.

This is very good news. Mr. Joseph can now take us rightful. Ykee Benda

This is very good news

Mr. Joseph can now take us rightful seat #MayanjaWaafe 💪🏾 https://t.co/lmpCEFZK4Z — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) September 22, 2020

In Ykee Benda’s earlier tweet before Ssebagala publicly revealing his decision, the UMA President noted how the educated and elite have for long not made any changes in Kampala.

We have voted the educated and elite and still dint see results …I am voting for Joseph Mayanja and he is going to win….Look at the roads in Kampala divisions. We need to change for Kampala. And do not talk to me about his past. Ykee Benda

We have voted the educated and elite and still dint see results …I am voting for Joseph Mayanja and he is going to win….Look at the roads in Kampala divisions

We need change for kampala

And do not talk to me abt his past

We all have one ! #MayanjaOwaafe — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) September 22, 2020

Read Also: Ykee Benda pledges allegiance to Chameleone in 2021 Lord Mayor race