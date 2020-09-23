Grenade continues to show affection to Zari Hassan as she turns 40

It is not over until it’s over is Grenade’s favorite statement if we are to go by how he has handled the Zari situation. In his birthday message to the socialite, he continues to show how much he likes her.

In March, Grenade made a song titled Zarinah on which he praised Zari. That came at the back off a couple of videos and posts on social media in which he made it clear that he felt some type of way for the mother of five.

Zari returned the favor by endorsing the song. She shared several videos listening to the song and also confessed how she had “mad love” for the 22-year-old singer.

It was back and forth movement with several rumors circulating indicating that the two were romantically involved. It all somehow died out, however, without concrete evidence to that.

Today, Zari celebrates what she calls her 40th birthday. As you would expect, social media has been littered with her photos and messages from her family, friends, fans, followers and fellow celebrities.

One that caught our attention was Grenade’s Instagram post in which he noted how the fact that Zari is turning a year older today keeps his jealousy in check.

Happy Birthday to my hot friend. The fact that you’re turning a year older today is the only thing keeping my jealousy in check. Awesome day friend. Grenade | Instagram

Well, it seems like Grenade accepted the fact that he will forever be friendzoned by the Bosslady and to him, that is a comfortable spot, regardless.

We wish Zari a happy birthday!

