Two of the artistes that have kept giving us good vibes through the lockdown, Spice Diana and Dre Cali are lined up for the third episode of the biweekly Club Pilsener sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert.

Sheebah Karungi, A Pass, Crysto Panda and Lilian Mbabazi have all performed in the past two episodes of the Club Beatz At Home concert restart which kicked off on 29th August.

Not to add any pressure onto the next performers, the past performers have left a mark with energetic and well rehearsed performances that have pleased the viewers of the online show.

Spice Diana is a proven talent who has immersed her brand in success with several hit songs to her name, a big fanbase, several endorsement deals and a multi-million mansion. She is one of the biggest brands in the region.

Her performances have been characterized with energy and so much entertainment. She is also the “queen of stunts” and we can anticipate so much this time following the exciting and comic performance that A Pass put up in the last show.

As Club Pilsener’s norm to always support and develop rising talent, Spice will be joined by Mpaka Records’ Dre Cali whose name has been a constant on most music charts and countdowns through the lockdown.

Dre Cali

To watch the show, all you need is an active data bundle and a gadget. You’ll then login into your Facebook account and search for Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page. Alternatively, you can watch live on their YouTube channel.

The show starts at 9PM and you wouldn’t want to miss a minute especially because the super talented emcee and media personality Douglas Lwanga will be hosting.

