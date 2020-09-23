Ever imagined Tamale Mirundi in the studio booth dropping verse after verse? Well, we might be seeing that happen after the former presidential press secretary requested to remix Spice Diana’s song dubbed ‘Bajikona’.

The interesting update was revealed by Tamale himself during one of his talk shows on Beat FM on Wednesday morning after the song was played during a short break.

When the show resumed, the presenters asked him why he was jamming to the song with much vibe than the rest of the other songs.

He replied that the song is a good one. He also revealed how he spoke to Spice’s manager Roger Lubega to allow him hit the recording booth and drop the remix to the track.

I spoke to manager Roger on phone and requested that we do the remix of Bajikona because that song is awesome and quite wide and has depth. In fact, that song can be remixed in many various versions. Tamale Mirundi

Tamale Mirundi waali Posted by Beat FM Uganda on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

