You need to back off – DJ Jacob Omutuuze warns Eddie Sendi

Dembe FM’s Africa Koona presenter and 2021 Bunamwaya Chairman LC III aspirant Akuguzibwe Jacob alias DJ Jacob Omutuuze has sent out a strong warning to music critic Eddie Ssendi advising him to stop decampaigning him.

The vividly furious DJ Jacob Omutuuze who has been at Dembe FM for about a decade now lambasted Ssendi citing that his fellow workmate was paid Shs2million by his opponent to decampaign him.

DJ Jacob spoke his mind after hearing Ssendi’s negative comments about him onvDembe FM where they both work. Jacob also revealed how he had come across other recordings where Ssendi is fighting against his political ambitions.

He further scoffed at Eddie Ssendi disclosing how he even has no house but is busy plotting for his failure just because he received a cash handout from his opponent Haruna Kyobe.

I’m feeling too bitter and hungry deep down in my heart. I was heartbroken when I listened to my fellow workmates saying that because of my name, I’m not eligible to contest in Bunamwaya that I’m only supposed to go and contest from where I was born. Then I wondered why I am not supposed to contest in Bunamwaya yet I have a home that I bought Shs 35m in that area. I also have businesses in Bunamwaya and not one or two plus having the smallest business of a chapati stall in Bunamwaya. But Ssendi you need to back off me. I know you were paid Shs2m with your buddy to taint my image like how am not eligible to run for a political seat in Bunamwaya. Ssendi you even don’t have a house but you around making clips fighting me after you received payment from Haruna Kyobe. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

Jacob Omutuuze blasts Radio personalities, Kasuku and Eddy Ssendi over tribalism attack#LivewireUpdates pic.twitter.com/oxaLf7zVFB — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) September 22, 2020

