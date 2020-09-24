Chameleone doesn’t deserve NUP’s card, he is a clown – Tamale Mirundi

When Hon. Latif Ssebagala stepped down as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party flag-bearer for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat, many of his fans’ hopes were extinguished.

However, former presidential press secretary Tamale Mirundi thinks otherwise. He expressed his opinion on how he doesn’t believe that Jose Chameleone deserved the party’s card.

While weighing in on why Chameleone was denied the party card, he stated how the Leone Island boss is a clown in matters that concern politics.

Since Latif stepped down, it is not now automatic that the card should be given to Chameleone. Chameleone is just joker/crown. Tamale Mirundi

Tamale Mirundi went ahead to explain that Bobi Wine is not what he is because he is a musician but because he is a lucky man.

Bobi Wine is not what he is because he is a musician, No. He is what he is because he is a lucky man. Tamale Mirundi

Read Also: Tamale Mirundi requests to do remix of Spice Diana’s ‘Bajikona’