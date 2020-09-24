City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black says it was very wrong of 2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine to deny Jose Chameleone the NUP flag to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayoral seat.

The mother of four spoke out her mind while weighing in on why the NUP Lord Mayoral flag was handed to Hon. Latif Ssebagala who also stepped down following pressure from social media.

He went ahead to claim that Bobi wouldn’t have denied Jose Chameleone the NUP flag bearers card reasoning that they have struggled together for a long time.

With the mere fact that Chameleone wasn’t given the NUP Kampala Lord Mayoral flag-bearers card, what Bobi Wine did was really very wrong and bad because they have come along way. He was like Chameleone can’t be recognized without the Chameleone name. So what he did was really a wrong thing to deny him the NUP card. Bad Black

She, however, also added that entrusting Chameleone with card was a very tricky thing because he is not a stable person as he keeps on changing parties all the time.

However, Jose Chameleone also is not stable because he started from NRM, DP, and NUP. But all that is too much circus. Anyway, have started enjoying Uganda now. Bad Black

VIDEO: 'Political Analyst' Bad Black chips in on Jose Chamelone's National Unity Platform (NUP) debacle.



Catch this and more in tonight's #NBSUncut. #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/5BQvY8tAz6 — NBS Television (@nbstv) September 23, 2020

Read Also: Chameleone can now take his rightful seat – Ykee Benda reacts to Latif stepping down