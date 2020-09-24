Tamale Mirundi yearns to write a book with Bad Black

Renown media personality Tamale Mirundi is looking forward to meeting city socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black to dissect a few issues that are currently trending.

Tamale Mirundi reveals that the major reason for this is to understand why she is taking center stage in today’s politics.

The former presidential press secretary explains that Bad Black must have a unique element about her which he wants to discover.

He believes that today’s voters could easily relate with Bad Black’s communication style because they lost confidence in the elites who have stayed in power for long.

I’m looking forward to meeting Bad Black simply because I want to write a book with her. There is an element that I see within her. I want to find out why has she taken the center stage in our politics now. This might be that her communication style easily fits in today’s voters. Or else, they might be frustrated or today’s voters have withdrawn their confidence from the educated and elite. Non-the-less they might be only interested in entertainment. We who carry out research that is why we lookout for people like Bad Black to get their opinions and understand more. Tamale Mirundi

While speaking in an interview with Kasuku, Tamale Mirundi hinted about running for the presidential seat in the Uganda Press Association (UJA) in the next coming elections.

