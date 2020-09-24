A local events promoter only identified as Bukenya stunned the residents of Makindye when he took to the streets and matched totally naked.

According to the eye witness, Bukenya stormed the streets while in protest against the government’s COVID-19 restrictions that left events promoters and bar owners jobless.

Bukenya, who was matching with a placard written on words indicating how promoters are choking on debts, disclosed that he was going to set himself ablaze but decided to just walk naked.

He started by narrating how he was supposed to set himself alight but chose not to do so by using the opportunity to raise his concern to the government of Uganda to lift the restrictions that were placed against them.

The fact is I was supposed to just set my self on fire but the reality is am not going to set my self ablaze. I’m just taking this opportunity to raise my complaint to the government that promised us money but we are yet to receive the money. Bukenya

