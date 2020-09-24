Victor Kamenyo cries out to Bobi Wine after being denied NUP card

Local rapper Victor Kamenyo, real name Katongole Derrick, cries out to National Unity Platform president Bobi Wine to consider his petition after being denied the chance to contest for Lubaga North 1 Lord Councilor on the NUP card.

Kamenyo notes that Keeya Jeremiah Mwanje used the office that was given to him as NUP’s Secretary Electoral Commission wrongly and contested for the Lubaga North 1 Lord Councilor position and rewarded himself with the flag bearer card hence the rapper missing out.

The rapper notes that Bobi Wine does not conform to such acts and it is the reason why he submitted his petition but he has never been given a reply yet the deadline for registering for the Lord Councilor positions is tomorrow.

He has therefore reported the matter to the president of the party to consider his petition and come up with a solution.

This comes just a few days after another singer Jose Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, lost the NUP party flag bearer card to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat to Al Haji Latif Ssebagala.

