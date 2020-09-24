We shall remember you forever – Big Eye applauds Bryan White’s efforts

With the Bryan White Foundation license canceled by the National Bureau for NGOs, it is not clear what Bryan White’s next move is but his former employee Big Eye Starboss will forever be grateful for his efforts.

Of all Bryan White’s employees, Big Eye has always been the most grateful and he is never shy to proclaim the city philanthropist’s goodness and generosity.

Such is what you would expect from a man who has often narrated how Bryan White gave him his first dollar and even whilst Bryan facing troubles in his life, Big Eye has never left his side.

In his recent Facebook post, Big Eye continues to applaud Bryan White’s efforts towards eradicating unemployment and poverty amongst the youth through his Bryan White Foundation.

Big Eye goes on to emphasize that Bryan’s name will forever be remembered. The singer requests Good to keep the moneybag strong and safe till he will rise again.

Mwami BRYAN WHITE webale nyo omulimu gwewakola ogwokuwa ku ba na Uganda sente zokwekulakulanya. Ate webale nyo na kujukiza goverment yafe nti abavubuka mwebali banji nyo mu gwanga era betaaga attention. Tuli kujukira nga ebanga lyona. Era nsaba na yona jooli katonda Akuwanirire, Akukuume era Akuyimuse. “Kulwa katonda nensi yange” Big Eye

Not much has been said about Bryan White’s health in recent weeks following the life-threatening illness he went through in July. We shall keep you posted incase of any updates.

