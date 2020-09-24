Out with the old and in with the new is the trend amongst the Ssali’s after Zuena Kirema hired a new barber Rony to replace Mart Barber who exposed Bebe Cool for defaulting payments.

Two days ago, renown city hairstylist Mart Barber appeared on Sanyuka TV revealing that his ties with Bebe Cool had been compromised by the singer’s failure to pay his debts.

Mart Barber revealed that the Gagamel Entertainment CEO failed to pay money, over Shs3m, that he demands him for services rendered to the singer and his family.

He can no longer come to my salon for hairstyling basing on what he did to me during the lockdown period, we chose to part ways because I demanded my hairstyling payments until I got gave up on him. Mart Barber

Bebe Cool has not yet responded to the allegations but his wife, Zuena Kirema has moved onto the next hairstylist known as Rony Kampala Locs.

She shared a photo of the hairstylist styling her daughter Beata Ssali’s hair and left the caption, “Rony Kampala Locs, webale kunyiriza our ka princess. Beata just joined the locks family, easy to maintain and very light on the head.”

As you would expect, the comment section was bombarded with comments pointing at the Mart Barber saga and in one of the replies, Zuena noted that Beata just decided to change a hairstyle and Rony was hired for that.

We hope Rony will not come out later and expose the family like Mart Barber did.

