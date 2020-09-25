East Africa’s TikTok queen Azziad Nasenya is all smiles after being named the official global ambassador for the ‘Save Our Future’ campaign.

The movement focuses on conserving the environment and supporting the young generation to attain education which was disrupted by the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the education of over 90% of the world’s students and also exacerbated the already existing inequalities, and magnified the global learning crisis which puts the future of an entire generation at risk.

The renown Kenyan actress, content creator and accomplished social influencer shared the good news about her new deal on her social media platforms.

I am happy to announce that I have joined the @SaveFutureNow campaign as an Official Global Ambassador. I continue to benefit from education in its many forms, and I strongly believe that education provides dignity. Azziad Nasenya

Congratulations Azziad!

