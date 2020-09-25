British-Ugandan soul singer Michael Kiwanuka emerged as UK’s Hyundai Mercury Prize winner on Thursday night, beating eleven other contenders to the accolade.

The London-born musician’s latest album he dubbed KIWANUKA that he released in November 2019 was voted as the best album of the year 2020 live on BBC where he performed and received his prestigious award.

The folk singer and songwriter’s win comes along with £25,000 as a take-home prize which he won on his third attempt having been nominated for each of his previous albums titled “Home Again” and “Love & Hate” in 2012 and 2016 respectively.

To win the the 2020 best album of the year, Michael Kiwanuka beat stiff competition from several global music stars including Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

While speaking to press after his triumph, Kiwanuka revealed how the victory was a dream come true after investing all his worth and efforts to achieve his new feat.

I’m so so excited. This prize is for art, for music, for albums. This is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do, so to win the Mercury is like a dream come true — I’m so so happy. Michael Kiwanuka

The Mercury Prize was created in 1992 as an alternative to the mainstream Brit Awards.

KIWANUKA is the Mercury Prize 2020 Album Of The Year!! 🙌🏿 🎊#HyundaiMercuryPrizemkhq Posted by Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday, September 24, 2020

You Ain't The Problem on last night's #HyundaiMercuryPrize show on BBC Four. Catch up here: http://smarturl.it/HyundaiMercuryPrizemkhq Posted by Michael Kiwanuka on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Congratulations Michael!

