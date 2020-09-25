Cindy Sanyu questions Sheilah Gashumba’s ‘influential’ status

Singer Cindy Sanyu has joined the battle that is still going back and forth on Snapchat involving Sheilah Gashumba and Bad Black as both question each other’s influence in society.

Thursday night had Snapchat on fire as self-proclaimed Lil Stunner Sheilah Gashumba attacked Bad Black for the comments she made referring to her boyfriend God’s Plan as “broke”.

Sheilah attacked the socialite whom she called “shameless” after failing to comprehend the fact that someone whom she fed and cared for when she was sick was turning around to bite the hand that fed her.





The former NTV Uganda presenter downplayed Bad Black’s influence and also left hints pointing at how she no longer has the wealth she used to brag about as both exposed how each is living a fake life for social media.

The King Herself Cindy Sanyu has now joined the war. Through a tweet made on Friday morning, the songstress questioned how Sheilah refers to herself as an influencer yet her money is always tagged to a man.

How are you going to inspire me when all your money is tagged to a man? Your father, uncle, boyfriend, how are you a hussler madam? Cindy Sanyu

The bickering is still ongoing on Snapchat and we shall keep the updates coming in as more accomplices join the chat.

