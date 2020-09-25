Crysto Panda confident in all his next songs becoming hits

Having been actively involved in the entertainment industry as an emcee, media personality and singer, Crysto Panda is confident that he has the formula to making hits out of all his forthcoming songs.

To confidently say that all your forthcoming songs will turn out hits is one of the hardest things a singer in the dynamic Ugandan music industry will say.

With songs like Kyoyina Omanya, Asht, Bintwala and Bino Ebiluma Abayaaye, Crysto Panda must be filled with confidence that whatever he touches turns into gold.

It’s with this same confidence that he believes that his next projects won’t be any different and will go on to consolidate him at a comfortable spot in the music ranks.

I know what my audience wants. I have mastered them. I will be delivering what they want in time and therefore, every song will be a hit. Crysto Panda

Crysto has been a huge revelation to the industry with his music style and the vibes that come along during his performances. Whether or not he can go on to make more hits is a question time will definitely answer.

At least he has the confidence and his recent success might be a good spot to reflect and give us more vibes. Fingers crossed!

Read Also: Sheebah and Crysto Panda thrill fans on Club Beatz concert return