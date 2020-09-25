Deejay Crim finally drops long-awaited ‘Ebiluma Abayaye’ visuals

Self-proclaimed Turntable Guru Deejay Crim, real name Agaba George, drops brand new visuals for his song dubbed “Ebiluma Abayaye”.

This will probably be the last song tagged along the “ebiluma abayaye” slang which was made popular by Firebase singer Zex Bilangilangi. Several artistes have already released their song in the same context.

Deejay Crim adds his name to the list with his own project in which he continues to show off his rap skills fused with a dance feel.

The audio produced by Andy Musik is one that you can dance too and as expected of Crim, it is filled with hilarious lyrics as he tries to express the message in the song.

The video was shot by Biko Visuals who tried so much to utilize the limited setting with different scene. The biggest part of the video was shot indoors under one roof but there is so much to look at.

Take a gaze:

Read Also: Deejay Crim has third successful surgery following January accident